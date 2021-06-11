Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

16-year-old migrant from Guatemala reunited with her sister in Iowa City

By Phil Reed
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -A 16-year old Guatemalan teen is reunited with her sister in Iowa City after spending more than 3 months in federal detention centers. She’s one of the thousands of unaccompanied minors crossing the border this year, many escaping the effects of hurricanes, drug cartels, or poverty in Central America.

United States Customs and Border Patrol has seen a 163-percent increase in unaccompanied children crossing the southern border this March compared to last March. Those children are only supposed to stay in border patrol facilities for 72-hours, but the overwhelming numbers and spacing needed for COVID-19 overwhelmed the system.

While the number of kids in border patrol custody has dropped, the situation has become a political flashpoint with Republicans blaming President Biden’s policies for the situation, and Biden saying his predecessor’s tactics are the driver for this situation.

Governor Kim Reynolds is demanding a Congressional investigation after surveillance video from the Des Moines Airport shows a plane full of migrant children landing at the airport in April. That’s despite her saying “no” to a Biden Administration request to house such unaccompanied minors.

A reunion 3 months in the making for Juana and Lydia Cuyuch Brito. The younger sister, 16-year old Lydia was detained and sent to a migrant detention center in Pennsylvania in March. She was on her way to join her older sister Juana, who has been in America for 3 years.

“It was good. There was other girls there,” Lydia said through an interpreter. “Ya I felt like they treated me good.”

Lydia got clearance to stay with her older sister and moved into the Iowa City Catholic Worker House with her last week. Juana now working to give her a better life.

“I feel much better. I was so worried before,” said Juana, also speaking through an interpreter. “It was a long time she was in the shelter. They kept asking for different paperwork and I kept sending things and I wasn’t hearing, and it was a long time she was there. Now that she’s here, I’m feeling very good.”

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services shows that unaccompanied minors can apply for asylum, and their journeys to get that point are often harrowing. These sisters want the Governor to realize they are just people trying to have good lives.

“I’m not sure why the government doesn’t give us a chance,” said Lydia. “Everyone deserves a fair opportunity.”

The sisters plan to work and eventually leave the Iowa City Catholic Worker House and build a home of their own.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police looking for suspect who allegedly attempted to entice a child
35-year-old John Maher was arrested Friday morning after attempting to elude Cedar Rapids...
Brief police pursuit ends in arrest for man attempting to flee on stolen motorcycle in Cedar Rapids
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for...
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for tripping on sidewalk
It appears the black bear roaming Dubuque County had some banking to do Friday morning.
Black bear spotted again, this time by Dubuque Credit Union
A jury has convicted Nathan Nosley, 30, of Cedar Rapids, on child pornography charges in a case...
Cedar Rapids man convicted on child pornography charges in case involving Department of Homeland Security

Latest News

Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Dalyn Jamil Culp, 19, of Waterloo, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for...
Man who stole gun from Fleet Farm in Cedar Falls sentenced to federal prison
Kenneth Brown, 57, of Waterloo, has been sentenced to over a year in federal prison for...
Waterloo man sentenced to over a year in federal prison for threatening to assassinate U.S. congressman
Bill could give Nevada the first presidential primary in the nation
Bill could give Nevada the first presidential primary in the nation
After canceling last year due to COVID, the Kiwanis Miracle League at Prospect Meadows opened a...
After being cancelled last year, Kiwanis Miracle League at Prospect Meadows kicked off new season