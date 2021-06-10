City updates precautionary drinking water advisory for part of NE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids has updated its precautionary drinking water advisory for customers in parts of the northeast quadrant being affected by a broken water main.

The changes include additional addresses that now fall under the advisory, but removes a portion of addresses previously identified but unaffected by the advisory. The Water Division is asking its customers within the boundaries listed below to consider boiling water used for personal consumption as a precautionary measure.

If you are pregnant, nursing, or have infants under 6 months of age, USE BOTTLED WATER ONLY.

Affected addresses include:

The region bounded by Golf Street NE in the west to Regent Street NE in the east, including Summit Schools, and from Regent Street NE in the north to 42nd Street NE in the south.

The region bounded by Council Street NE in the west to Elmcrest Country Club in the east, and from 42nd Street NE in the north to 34th Street NE in the south.

The region bounded by Center Point Road NE on the west to Eastern Avenue NE on the east, including the Elmcrest Country Club and the Collins Aerospace facility, and from Hollywood Blvd NE in the north to 34th Street NE in the south.

The region bounded by Eastern Avenue NE in the west to E Avenue NE in the east, and from 38th Street NE in the north to 34th Street NE in the south, but excluding Kenwood Leadership Academy Magnet School.

The Water Division released a preliminary map of addresses anticipated to include all areas affected by the precautionary advisory. New information from the field prompted the release of this updated map with some addresses added and some subtracted from the advisory.

Addresses removed from the precautionary drinking water advisory include:

The region bounded by Center Point Road NE on the west to Council Street NE on the east, and from 42nd Street in the north to Hollywood Blvd NE in the south.

The region bounded by Center Point Road NE on the west to Eastern Avenue NE on the east, and from 34th Street NE in the north to 29th Street NE in the south.

A nearby water main break caused disruption to normal distribution operations, which created a potential for bacteria contamination to occur. The broken water main has been repaired, water pressure restored, and flushing of the affected area is underway. Water Division staff is monitoring chlorine levels and will provide bacteria sample analysis. Although there is no current indication of contamination, the City is advising residents in the affected area to follow these steps for added protection:

Bring water to a boil,

Let it rapidly boil for at least 1 minute,

Allow to cool completely before consuming.

DO NOT CONSUME BOILED WATER IF YOU ARE PREGNANT, NURSING OR PREPARING FORMULA FOR INFANTS — USE ONLY BOTTLED WATER.

The City anticipates completed results of bacteria analysis at some time on Saturday, June 12th, at which time this advisory will be either lifted or extended.

Please check the City website at www.cedar-rapids.org for up-to-date notifications, or call the water department at 319-286-5900 during business hours.

The water department stresses that this advisory is PRECAUTIONARY and limited to the geographical area listed above.

Residents in nearby areas may have experienced low water pressure, but do not need to take any additional precautions at this time.

WATER IN ALL OTHER AREAS IS SAFE TO CONSUME.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.