Winthrop man killed in single-vehicle crash

WINTHROP, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a weekend motor vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash in the 2600 block of 220th Street, which is west of Winthrop. Deputies believe that Donald Reck, 91, of Winthrop was driving his 2020 Ford F-150 pickup truck westbound on the road, when it left the roadway and into a ditch. The truck eventually struck an embankment and came to rest in a creek bed.

Reck was transported to Buchanan County Health Center and pronounced dead.

The Winthrop Fire Department, Independence Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service, Lifeguard Air Ambulance, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.