Winthrop man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Ford F-150 pickup truck that crashed into a creek bed west of Winthrop on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
A Ford F-150 pickup truck that crashed into a creek bed west of Winthrop on Sunday, June 6, 2021.(Courtesy: Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WINTHROP, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a weekend motor vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash in the 2600 block of 220th Street, which is west of Winthrop. Deputies believe that Donald Reck, 91, of Winthrop was driving his 2020 Ford F-150 pickup truck westbound on the road, when it left the roadway and into a ditch. The truck eventually struck an embankment and came to rest in a creek bed.

Reck was transported to Buchanan County Health Center and pronounced dead.

The Winthrop Fire Department, Independence Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service, Lifeguard Air Ambulance, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

