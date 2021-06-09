Show You Care
‘State of the Downtown’ focuses on change over last year in Iowa City

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The pandemic forced so many businesses and industries across the country to change how they operate, like only doing to-go orders and switching sales to all online.

Now, the Iowa City Downtown District is showcasing how different its downtown looks after a global pandemic.

“We have a resale and vintage tab where you can show for whatever item you are looking for,” Maggy Moran, Revival general manager, said.

Moran said her company made the switch to online because of renovation but had to close earlier because of the pandemic.

“We had the community help transport two tons of clothing to storage here,” Moran said.

Moran planned to open a small shop on Washington Street sometime next week until they can, once again, move back into their Ped Mall location in August.

“It was not easy for us and many other businesses to change your business model on the drop of a dime,” Moran said.

Moran’s experience was unique, but Betsy Potter, with the Iowa City Downtown District, said many businesses had to alter how they do business. This year’s “State of the Downtown” would be different than any other.

“People were wondering what happened to the downtown over the last year,” Potter said.

Potter said the focus was not just how businesses were different, but what events were coming back, how people enjoyed downtown businesses after a year at home, and how downtown Iowa City continued to evolve.

“It was rough last year for everyone,” Potter said.

While Revival continued to wait to open its doors once more, she said the support through this trying year has allowed them to continue selling products.

“It was so important to shop local and support local businesses,” Moran said. “We have so many more obstacles to overcome.”

