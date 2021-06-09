Show You Care
Some residents in Dubuque County neighborhood excited with black bear sighting

The Dubuque County Conservation Department shares tips for neighbors in the area in case bear roams around
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Chris Nolta moved to northeast Iowa from Hawaii five years ago.

”I love it here,” he said. “The change of seasons is fantastic, the open wide spaces, and, in the summertime, there is every shade of green the Lord could ever come up with.”

But what has surprised him the most in his time in the Mud Lake Area neighborhood did not show up until early Monday morning: a black bear.

Bear spotted on Mud Lake Road. Really. A bear.

Posted by Justin Jansen on Monday, June 7, 2021

”I find that exciting,” Nolta added. “I wish there were more around.”

And according to Brian Preston with the Dubuque County Conservation Department, most neighbors in the area are feeling the same way.

“I think most people are excited that it is in the area; I have not heard anyone complaining about it,” he mentioned. ”Bears were actually extirpated from Iowa around 1850; they were native, and this one particularly likes the Mud Lake area.”

Preston said he does not believe this means the area will see a significant increase in the number of black bears. However, he commented Dubuque County could become home to a few more in the coming years. For now, though, he wants people to take some precautions.

”It has gotten into a few garbage cans and bird feeders, so we are asking people to not put their garbage out in this area until the morning that the garbage is going to be picked up,” Preston said. “Maybe take down the bird feeders for a while.”

Preston also said people should not leave food for their pets outside at night.

“If you feed your dog, cat outside, take that food in during the night so you are not providing an easy meal for it,” Preston said. “We want to keep a wild bear, wild.”

For those who see the bear, Preston is recommending to keep a safe distance and not follow it around looking for pictures or video. He said they infer the bear is a juvenile male who has behaved appropriately.

