Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa to step up traffic enforcement to slow road fatalities

A photo posted by the Iowa State Patrol shows a driver caught going 116 mph in the Des Moines...
A photo posted by the Iowa State Patrol shows a driver caught going 116 mph in the Des Moines area. (Courtesy: Iowa State Patrol).(KCRG)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa traffic enforcement officials are vowing to crack down on motorists speeding, driving while drunk or distracted by cell phones in an effort to slow the rising traffic fatality rate.

Iowa State Patrol Col. Nathan Fulk says Tuesday that officers have reported some of the most dangerous driving behaviors in the 85-year history of the patrol in recent months. He says excessive speed and impaired driving skyrocketed last year, pushing traffic fatalities higher than the previous year even as the pandemic reduced road traffic volume by 12%.

Law enforcement will have an increased presence on Iowa roads from June 9-12. The goal is to get traffic fatalities below 300 this year, something that hasn’t occurred in Iowa since 1925.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
Taylor died Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after a heart...
Maquoketa Community School District announces death of high school teacher
A roadway crash.
One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest

Latest News

State of the Downtown focuses on change
‘State of the Downtown’ focuses on change over last year in Iowa City
State of the Downtown focuses on change
State of the Downtown focuses on change
A Ford F-150 pickup truck that crashed into a creek bed west of Winthrop on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Winthrop man killed in single-vehicle crash
Justin Nilson.
California man arrested in Iowa County for alleged attempt to entice a minor
E. Coli outbreak investigation.
Investigation underway into Maquoketa e. coli outbreak