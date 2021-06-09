Hotel Millwright offers unique experience for post-pandemic getaway

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - Sometimes a day trip to the Amana Colonies isn’t enough, so, this year, visitors looking to explore the seven villages have a chic option to dine, drink and sleep: Hotel Millwright.

This boutique hotel has 65 rooms, a whiskey bar, and a banquet room that can welcome 225 guests. The rooms are huge, and the suites are more like a comfortable apartment, but what really sets the hotel apart is its history. It has been an operating mill since 1855.

The woolen mill still creates textiles, but no longer needs the 8-acre complex it sits on to operate. The Amana Society, which owns the hotel, wanted to preserve the area so it decided to convert it to a hotel, while still maintaining the mill. Hotel Millwright opened in October of 2020, right in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we did a great job,” Korey Woodbury, the director of rooms at Hotel Millwright, said, about them debuting the hotel despite the challenges of the opening’s timing.

This spring the hotel saw demand rise, and it’s been sold out for a number of days each month since April.

