Green carries Johnson County supervisor special election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday for the Special Election today in Johnson County.

According to unofficial precinct results, Democrat Jon Green carried the seat easily over Republican Phil Hemingway and third-party candidate Brian Campbell. Green got 9,718 votes, or 66.1%, compared to Hemingway’s 4,504, or 30.6%, and Campbell’s 471, or 3.2%.

Voters filled a seat after Janelle Rettig resigned in April after nearly 12 years as a supervisor.

The election was unusual because a high-profile politician chose to endorse a candidate in the race.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I-VT) endorsed Green for the supervisor position before the parties’ primary. Megan Goldberg, a political science professor at Cornell College, said it’s highly unusual for a high-profile politician to endorse a candidate at the county level. She said it’s another example of national influence in local politics.

Goldberg said this is becoming more common across the country and affects the country’s partisanship.

“People don’t split their tickets anymore,” Goldberg said. “That’s much more rare that you don’t vote for a Biden and then a Republican for congress.”

Goldberg said this creates incentives for candidates to show their partisanship.

