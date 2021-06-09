Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Green carries Johnson County supervisor special election

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday for the Special Election today in Johnson County.

According to unofficial precinct results, Democrat Jon Green carried the seat easily over Republican Phil Hemingway and third-party candidate Brian Campbell. Green got 9,718 votes, or 66.1%, compared to Hemingway’s 4,504, or 30.6%, and Campbell’s 471, or 3.2%.

Voters filled a seat after Janelle Rettig resigned in April after nearly 12 years as a supervisor.

The election was unusual because a high-profile politician chose to endorse a candidate in the race.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I-VT) endorsed Green for the supervisor position before the parties’ primary. Megan Goldberg, a political science professor at Cornell College, said it’s highly unusual for a high-profile politician to endorse a candidate at the county level. She said it’s another example of national influence in local politics.

Goldberg said this is becoming more common across the country and affects the country’s partisanship.

“People don’t split their tickets anymore,” Goldberg said. “That’s much more rare that you don’t vote for a Biden and then a Republican for congress.”

Goldberg said this creates incentives for candidates to show their partisanship.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
Taylor died Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after a heart...
Maquoketa Community School District announces death of high school teacher
A roadway crash.
One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest

Latest News

FILE-Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session...
Reynolds signs bills limiting voting, ‘divisive’ teaching
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Nevada OKs bill in try for 1st presidential nominating state
President Biden calls on all Americans to honor the fallen by defending democracy this Memorial...
Americans commemorate Memorial Day
Regina Head Coach Marv Cook steps down after 14 seasons
Regina Head Coach Marv Cook steps down after 14 seasons