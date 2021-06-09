Show You Care
Fisherman who died at Rathbun Lake identified as Indianola resident

By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A fisherman who died at Rathbun Lake has been identified as a 79-year-old resident of Indianola.

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as Ralph Rosenberger. An autopsy determined he died of accidental drowning.

Witnesses saw Rosenberger fishing in a boat Friday afternoon and then noticed him floating in the water. They quickly reached him and began CPR while others called emergency responders, who arrived and also attempted lifesaving efforts.

Rosenberger was pronounced dead at the lake.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

