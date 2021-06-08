Woman pleads guilty in 2018 hit-and-run death of Kaiden Estling near Fayette

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman has pleaded guilty in the 2018 hit-and-run death of a 14-year-old boy.

The Des Moines Register reports that 27-year-old Kelli Jo Michael pleaded guilty last week to vehicular homicide in the death of Kaiden Estling. As part of the plea deal, another charge was dropped and Michael admitted to driving recklessly.

Police say she was texting and driving when she slammed into the back of Kaiden’s moped the night of June 28, 2018, along Iowa Highway 150 near Fayette. Police say Michael fled the crash, and Kaiden died at the scene.

Michael faces up to 10 years in prison when she’s sentenced at a later date.

