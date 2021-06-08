Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty in 2018 hit-and-run death of Kaiden Estling near Fayette

By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman has pleaded guilty in the 2018 hit-and-run death of a 14-year-old boy.

The Des Moines Register reports that 27-year-old Kelli Jo Michael pleaded guilty last week to vehicular homicide in the death of Kaiden Estling. As part of the plea deal, another charge was dropped and Michael admitted to driving recklessly.

Police say she was texting and driving when she slammed into the back of Kaiden’s moped the night of June 28, 2018, along Iowa Highway 150 near Fayette. Police say Michael fled the crash, and Kaiden died at the scene.

Michael faces up to 10 years in prison when she’s sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
Taylor died Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after a heart...
Maquoketa Community School District announces death of high school teacher
A roadway crash.
One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest

Latest News

State of the Downtown focuses on change
‘State of the Downtown’ focuses on change over last year in Iowa City
State of the Downtown focuses on change
State of the Downtown focuses on change
A Ford F-150 pickup truck that crashed into a creek bed west of Winthrop on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Winthrop man killed in single-vehicle crash
Justin Nilson.
California man arrested in Iowa County for alleged attempt to entice a minor
E. Coli outbreak investigation.
Investigation underway into Maquoketa e. coli outbreak