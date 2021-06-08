Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Waterloo police looking for missing 16-year-old

The Waterloo police are asking for help locating 16-year-old DaNisha LaShay Smith.
The Waterloo police are asking for help locating 16-year-old DaNisha LaShay Smith.(Waterloo Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo police are asking for help locating 16-year-old DaNisha LaShay Smith.

In a Facebook post, officials said Smith is described as 5′7, 190 lbs.

They did not currently have a clothing description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Black Hawk County Dispatch at 319-291-2515 or Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
Taylor died Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after a heart...
Maquoketa Community School District announces death of high school teacher
A roadway crash.
One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest

Latest News

State of the Downtown focuses on change
‘State of the Downtown’ focuses on change over last year in Iowa City
State of the Downtown focuses on change
State of the Downtown focuses on change
A Ford F-150 pickup truck that crashed into a creek bed west of Winthrop on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Winthrop man killed in single-vehicle crash
Justin Nilson.
California man arrested in Iowa County for alleged attempt to entice a minor
E. Coli outbreak investigation.
Investigation underway into Maquoketa e. coli outbreak