Waterloo police looking for missing 16-year-old

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo police are asking for help locating 16-year-old DaNisha LaShay Smith.

In a Facebook post, officials said Smith is described as 5′7, 190 lbs.

They did not currently have a clothing description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Black Hawk County Dispatch at 319-291-2515 or Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.