Waterloo police looking for missing 16-year-old
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo police are asking for help locating 16-year-old DaNisha LaShay Smith.
In a Facebook post, officials said Smith is described as 5′7, 190 lbs.
They did not currently have a clothing description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Black Hawk County Dispatch at 319-291-2515 or Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340.
