WATCH: EF1 tornado touches down in Colorado near Platteville on Monday

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A tornado touched down in Colorado Monday afternoon that people could see from miles away.

A part of Weld County was under a tornado warning that was in effect until 6 p.m. The tornado was spotted close to Platteville, about 35 miles north of Denver. The National Weather Service was reporting it moved from north of Frederick to west of Platteville.

You can watch a video of the tornado taken by 11 News viewer Zack at the top of this article. Zack spotted it from I-76 near 160th on the northeast side of Brighton. You can also watch video from CBS Denver at the bottom of this article.

The warning expired at 6 p.m. Last time this article was updated at 6:30 p.m., the National Weather Service was reporting some power lines were damaged near Highway 66 and County Road 21. A house caught fire due to the downed power lines. No injuries had been reported last time this article was updated.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported the tornado was officially rated an EF1 with maximum sustained winds of 99 mph. Click here for more on the ratings.

Thank you to all the spotters and your pictures of the tornado in SW Weld County. Initial indications show that it tracked roughly from north of Frederick to west of Platteville this afternoon! Take shelter should a tornado approach your area or if one is spotted close by! #COwx https://t.co/2PYrEnNwff — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 7, 2021

