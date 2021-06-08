Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Shortage of computer chips drives up car prices

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Car dealerships have experienced a shortage of inventory because a chip shortage has shut down some auto plants.

This is also impacting used car dealerships. Andrew Miller, the General Sales Manager at Westdale Used Car Superstore, said they are seeing an extremely low inventory level this year. Their lot typically fits up to 180 cars, but they currently have less than 70 for sale.

“The supply and demand, obviously us trying to grab inventory from auctions has been extremely tough, which has made the prices of our used car inventory go up,” Miller said.

Miller said they are seeing a lot more clients who would normally prefer a new car but aren’t able to afford it because of the high prices.

Westdale Used Car Superstore plans to see the impact lessen by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
A roadway crash.
One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion
Officials investigating possible drowning at George Wyth State Park Sunday
Water.
79-year-old fisherman found dead on Rathbun Lake

Latest News

A group in Iowa is creating memories for families experiencing the loss of a child.
‘Born an Angel Iowa’ creates memories for families experiencing infant loss
A group of Iowans are urging state lawmakers to pass the '3rd Reconstruction Resolution.'
Iowans call on lawmakers to pass resolution addressing poverty
With the pandemic creating a child-care crisis, Waypoint's housing director says the eviction...
Expiring eviction moratorium could affect childcare shortage
The Iowa State Fair says headliners Dan and Shay will step in on Saturday, August 21st to...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
The FBI is investigating a cybersecurity attack against all Des Moines Area Community College...
FBI investigating cybersecurity attack against Des Moines Area Community College