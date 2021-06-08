Scattered storms possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As we increase the heat and humidity this afternoon, a few scattered storms may be possible.

Storms will be moving from east to west through the day. Keep in mind, not everyone will see them and they don’t look to bring substantial rainfall. Rainfall totals look to stay under a quarter of an inch if you are lucky enough to get rain. Overnight, temperatures fall to the 60s with mostly clear skies. This will be a similar set-up for Wednesday, but chances are even lower.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s through the week and into the weekend. We are keeping a close eye on the potential of a complex of rain and storms that may impact the area on Friday before we dry out for the weekend.

