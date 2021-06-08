Show You Care
Scattered storms possible this afternoon

A lucky few may pick up more than a quarter inch
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a mostly clear start, then turning partly to mostly cloudy once again. Yesterday, we had a few isolated storms over the far east and today the setup is similar, though may occur a bit farther west. The bottom line is to watch for a flareup of scattered storms this afternoon. Whatever does develop will move slowly and may contain a downpour. Look for highs well into the 80s. We’ll see more of the same tomorrow. By Friday, a complex of storms coming out of the Dakotas may feasibly make it into our area and it’s something we’re watching. By the weekend and pretty much all of next week, dry conditions look to continue with highs in the 85-90 range each day.

