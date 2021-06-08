Reward fund established in Xavior Harrelson case

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A reward will soon be offered for information that leads to the discovery of the whereabouts of Xavior Harrelson, the 11-year-old boy who has been missing since late May.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a fund for the reward had been established. More details about the reward amount and other information are expected to be released on Wednesday, June 9.

Donations to the fund could be made via cash, check, or wire transfer at the Montezuma State Bank, located at 101 South Fourth Street in Montezuma.

Officials said Harrelson was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. He was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance should call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

