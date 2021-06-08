Show You Care
Pfizer launches vaccine trial for children 11 and younger

The doses are lower than for those 12 and older
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
(CNN) – Pfizer is opening its COVID-19 vaccine trials to include children 11 years old and younger.

The company plans to enroll up to 4,500 kids in the United States, Finland, Poland, and Spain.

The testing will include children as young as 6 months old.

Participants will get two shots of smaller doses.

Right now, Pfizer is authorized in the United States for children 12 and older.

Meanwhile, Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine will likely be available for children as young as 5 years old in the early fall.

The company is also testing its shots in children as young as 6 months old.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

