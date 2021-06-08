Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

More than 1.39 million Iowans fully vaccinated for COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported one additional COVID-19-related death, and 69 more cases of COVID-19.

A total of 1,391,293 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 372,130 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,073 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,285 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,772,004 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 5.4 percent.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
Taylor died Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after a heart...
Maquoketa Community School District announces death of high school teacher
A roadway crash.
One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest

Latest News

A 4-H barn at the Linn County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Linn County Fair Association needing volunteers with return to in-person events
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US increasingly unlikely to meet Biden’s July 4 vax goal
Pfizer to trial smaller doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in children 11 years old and younger.
Pfizer launches vaccine trial for children 11 and younger
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
WTO panel considers easing protections on COVID-19 vaccines