More than 1.39 million Iowans fully vaccinated for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported one additional COVID-19-related death, and 69 more cases of COVID-19.

A total of 1,391,293 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 372,130 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,073 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,285 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,772,004 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 5.4 percent.

