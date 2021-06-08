More of the Same

Show You Care
By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The current weather pattern we are in, generally warm and dry, continues into the end of the week. While we have an isolated chance for storms Wednesday and Friday most areas will receive little if any rain. Highs remain in the upper 80s next week, but it does look like dew points will come down leading to a more comfortable feel to the air. Have a great night!

