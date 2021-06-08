More of the Same

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The current weather pattern we are in, generally warm and dry, continues into the end of the week. While we have an isolated chance for storms Wednesday and Friday most areas will receive little if any rain. Highs remain in the upper 80s next week, but it does look like dew points will come down leading to a more comfortable feel to the air. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.