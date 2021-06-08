Marshalltown officials issue warrant in convenience store robbery

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marshalltown have named a suspect in a Monday morning robbery at a gas station on the south side of the city.

Dillyn Michael Howard, 21, of Marshalltown, has been charged with second-degree robbery, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and third-degree theft. He has not been arrested, and Marshalltown Police are still seeking his whereabouts.

At around 5:00 a.m on Monday, the Marshalltown Police Department was sent to a report of the incident by an employee at the Git-N-Go convenience store, located at 3302 South Center Street, just north of its interchange with U.S. Highway 30. The employee said that a male came into the store and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot, according to officials.

Nobody was injured in the incident. A description of the alleged robber was not available, but police released two surveillance photos of the man involved later in the day.

Police said that if a person knows where Howard is, they should call their local law enforcement agency. In addition, anybody with other information about the incident is encouraged to call the Marshalltown Police Department at (641) 754-5725. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Marshall County Crime Stoppers by calling (641) 753-1234, through their website, or by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.