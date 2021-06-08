Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Judge rips Iowa police chief for using stun gun on partiers

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Armstrong, Iowa, police chief Craig Merrill. Judge Nancy Whittenburg recently rejected arguments by Merrill that his deployment of the Taser device in an off-duty, social setting against voluntary participants was not a criminal act. "Merrill did not have justification to use a defensive weapon with the intent to cause pain for entertainment purposes on compliant partygoers," Whittenburg wrote in a ruling dated Thursday, May 27, 2021. Merrill was charged in February with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon for using the stun gun against Armstrong’s then-maintenance director Tylor Evans and several others who attended parties at Merrill’s home in April and July 2016. (Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP, file)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has condemned an Iowa police chief for using his city-issued stun gun to shock guests at two parties in 2016, calling it an “immoral activity” that could have caused serious injuries or death.

Judge Nancy Whittenburg recently rejected Armstrong, Iowa police chief Craig Merrill’s arguments that his deployment of the Taser device in an off-duty, social setting against voluntary participants was not a crime.

She wrote that he did not have any justification to use the weapon for entertainment purposes, and that he’s lucky no one suffered a medical emergency.

Merrill is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and other counts as part of a wide-ranging corruption investigation in which Armstrong’s former mayor and three others face charges.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
Taylor died Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after a heart...
Maquoketa Community School District announces death of high school teacher
A roadway crash.
One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest

Latest News

State of the Downtown focuses on change
‘State of the Downtown’ focuses on change over last year in Iowa City
State of the Downtown focuses on change
State of the Downtown focuses on change
A Ford F-150 pickup truck that crashed into a creek bed west of Winthrop on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Winthrop man killed in single-vehicle crash
Justin Nilson.
California man arrested in Iowa County for alleged attempt to entice a minor
Settlements at Iowa's universities.
$5.7 million in settlements announced on behalf of state's universities