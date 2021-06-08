Iowans call on lawmakers to pass resolution addressing poverty

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A group of Iowans are urging state lawmakers to pass the ‘3rd Reconstruction Resolution.’

The resolution would address poverty and low wages from the bottom up.

Part of this would update what qualifies to have a decent standard of living in the U.S., and to establish a new standard for social welfare programs.

Demonstrators gathered yesterday at Democratic Representative Cindy Axne’s office in Des Moines.

“It is time for a third reconstruction so we can start closing the widening gaps between the rich and the poor,” said Rushing Kimball, associate pastor for Plymouth United Church of Christ. “We are asking representative Axne and all members of Congress to start focusing on the solutions that work to address poverty from the bottom up because nothing is trickling down.”

The resolution was released last week.

