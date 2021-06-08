Show You Care
Iowa health officials probing E.coli outbreak among children

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Health officials in eastern Iowa are looking for the source of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened several children in Maquoketa.

The Telegraph Herald reports that at least three children from Maquoketa are being treated at an Iowa City hospital after developing hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication caused by a toxin-producing E. coli strain.

Doctors say the strain can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps and vomiting. HUS symptoms include dark-colored urine, increased fever, abdominal pain and headache and can affect kidney function.

The Jackson County Health Department is working to determine what might have caused the outbreak.

Community Health Manager Michele Cullen says the process involves contact tracing, but a source has not been identified.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

