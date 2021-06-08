Show You Care
Freedom Festival Parade to return to downtown, normal in-person format

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A major event of the annual Freedom Festival is going back to its normal location, with a normal presentation.

The festival’s parade will be held in downtown Cedar Rapids on June 26, starting at 10:00 a.m. Organizers had originally planned on the event taking a walk-through format, due to COVID-19 guidelines, where people could walk by parade floats.

Karol Shephard, the executive director of this year’s Freedom Festival, said that they made the decision to return to a normal, in-person parade after consultation with Linn County Public Health.

In recent years, the parade was held on a route heading through Czech Village and the NewBo neighborhood while construction was underway in the Green Square area. With construction done, Shephard said it was time to return it to its original route.

More information is available at the Freedom Festival’s website.

KCRG-TV9 is a sponsoring organization of the Freedom Festival.

