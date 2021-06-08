Show You Care
Fisherman found unresponsive at Lake Rathbun has been identified

Appanoose County first responders were called to Rathbun Lake for a call of an unresponsive...
Appanoose County first responders were called to Rathbun Lake for a call of an unresponsive person(Phil Anderson)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Update- The Appanoose County Sheriff released the name of the fisherman who died at Lake Rathbun.

He says 79-year-old Ralph Rosenberger of Indianola, Iowa.

An autopsy revealed the man died from accidental drowning.

Original story: A fisherman died on Friday, June 4th at Lake Rathbun according to the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, it says around 1:43 pm on that Friday, authorities received a 911 call about an unresponsive person in the water near the Island View Boat Ramp on Rathbun Lake.

Emergency crews got to the scene quickly and found boaters attending to and performing CPR on a 79-year-old man near the boat ramp.

The man was brought to the boat ramp where emergency crews attempted life saving procedures, but the fisherman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation and witnesses account revealed the fisherman was observed fishing from a boat, about five minutes later the witnesses saw the fisherman floating in the water unresponsive.

Witnesses immediately pulled the man from the water and tried to resuscitate him.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

