Dubuque moving forward with project to renovate one of the city’s oldest fire stations

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city council members voted 7-0 to move forward with a project looking to make some renovations on one of the oldest fire stations in the city.

Fire Station Number 6 has had a focal point to keep people safe for more than 100 years, making it a real component of the Rhomberg Avenue neighborhood.

”It is an area of town that is not always easily accessible to other fire stations,” Rick Steines, the Dubuque fire chief, said. “They do cover some remote areas of the city.”

Those remote areas include Sunnycrest Manor and Eagle Point Park.

Station 6 has become a home to two local firefighters and, like any home that has been around for more than a century, something it is due for a big makeover. Steines said an indoor stairway is the most urgent renovation.

”The stairs right here are supported underneath with a stairway to the basement and wooden supports, which are becoming rotten and are sagging, and that is why the stairway has a certain lean to it,” Steines said. “Underneath are the stairs to the basement which have the same problems: their supports are all getting rotten.”

That is why the department wants to get rid of the indoor stairway and build one outside. Steines mentioned architects came up with the idea of just rebuilding the stairs outside and then taking the interior stairs down so that they can keep the building in operation through the project.

”The external stair tower will be in this area where these windows are,” Steines said. “The stair tower will extend down through the ground to the basement as well, so it will access al three levels of the building.”

Additional renovations include relocating the gas meter and creating more space for the hoses. The project would cost around $462,000.

Even though it comes at a hefty price, chief Steines said spending this is needed, calling it vital to have Station 6 ready in case of an emergency in one of Dubuque’s oldest neighborhoods.

The Dubuque Fire Department hopes to have the renovations completed by December 31, 2021.

