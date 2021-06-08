Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Des Moines Area Community College cancels classes for 4th day, FBI investigating cyberattack

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Des Moines Area Community College announced its canceling classes on Tuesday, and all locations will be closed.

This will mark the fourth day classes have been canceled as the college recovers from a cybersecurity issue impacting its computer network services.

The college says the FBI has joined the investigation into the cyberattack.

“Our IT Department and outside cyber experts have been working around the clock to get full service restored and determine what, if any, data was compromised,” the college wrote in a Facebook post. “We have also contacted the FBI and they have joined the investigation. To date, we have no evidence that any student or faculty information has been acquired or is at risk as a result of this incident.”

The issue was first reported last Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, the security incident forced the school to shut down parts of its network, which impacted online classes and telephone systems.

There’s no word on when things will be back to normal.

It’s also unclear who’s behind the attack.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
Taylor died Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after a heart...
Maquoketa Community School District announces death of high school teacher
A roadway crash.
One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest

Latest News

State of the Downtown focuses on change
‘State of the Downtown’ focuses on change over last year in Iowa City
State of the Downtown focuses on change
State of the Downtown focuses on change
A Ford F-150 pickup truck that crashed into a creek bed west of Winthrop on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Winthrop man killed in single-vehicle crash
Justin Nilson.
California man arrested in Iowa County for alleged attempt to entice a minor
Settlements at Iowa's universities.
$5.7 million in settlements announced on behalf of state's universities