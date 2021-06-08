Des Moines Area Community College cancels classes for 4th day, FBI investigating cyberattack

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Des Moines Area Community College announced its canceling classes on Tuesday, and all locations will be closed.

This will mark the fourth day classes have been canceled as the college recovers from a cybersecurity issue impacting its computer network services.

The college says the FBI has joined the investigation into the cyberattack.

“Our IT Department and outside cyber experts have been working around the clock to get full service restored and determine what, if any, data was compromised,” the college wrote in a Facebook post. “We have also contacted the FBI and they have joined the investigation. To date, we have no evidence that any student or faculty information has been acquired or is at risk as a result of this incident.”

The issue was first reported last Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, the security incident forced the school to shut down parts of its network, which impacted online classes and telephone systems.

There’s no word on when things will be back to normal.

It’s also unclear who’s behind the attack.

