Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cicada blamed for causing car crash in Ohio

Cincinnati police said a cicada caused a driver to crash a car on Monday.
Cincinnati police said a cicada caused a driver to crash a car on Monday.(Cincinnati Police/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — An amorous cicada was blamed for causing a car crash in Ohio.

The insect flew through an open window, striking the driver in the face on Monday night, Cincinnati police said. The motorist drove off Riverside Drive and crashed into a utility pole, damaging the vehicle.

The motorist sustained minor injuries, but police tweeted photos showing the car was heavily damaged.

Cicadas are swarming across the Cincinnati area. They’re part of Brood X, which emerge from the ground every 17 years to mate.

Police advised motorists to keep their windows closed for the time being.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
Taylor died Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after a heart...
Maquoketa Community School District announces death of high school teacher
A roadway crash.
One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest

Latest News

Officer Casey Ramstead performed the Heimlich Maneuver to save the choking infant while his...
Officers save 6-month-old baby choking in minivan on Calif. freeway
One of the officers performed the Heimlich Maneuver for infants on the 6-month-old baby, who...
Officer's split-second decisions save choking 6-month-old baby
The California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and...
3 girls killed, 1 badly injured in California hit-and-run
State of the Downtown focuses on change
‘State of the Downtown’ focuses on change over last year in Iowa City
State of the Downtown focuses on change
State of the Downtown focuses on change