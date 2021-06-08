Cedar Rapids’ Morio family tackles triathlon together

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staying fit is important for everyone, and a Cedar Rapids mom found a way to keep her whole family in shape and also enjoy a little family bonding.

“Santa gave them all a ticket to the Pigman Triathlon for the first time last year,” Katie Morio said.

That’s not your typical Christmas gift. Morio, of Cedar Rapids, gave her two boys Ben and Andrew, and her daughter Ashley entries to compete in the Pigman Triathlon for Christmas. The kids weren’t quite sure about that gift.

“I mean it wasn’t really my idea of a good Christmas gift,” Ashley said. “I mean I guess it works.”

Her brother Ben had similar reservations about the idea.

“I mean I was kind of disappointed, when you think of Christmas you think of amazing gifts and stuff,” Ben said. “You get, like, a ticket to a triathlon...I’m going to run and stuff. That’s just not my thing.”

Katie wanted to find something where they could get fit, and spend some quality family time together training for a triathlon. The family competed in the Pigman Triathlon on Sunday morning after a lot of hard training in swimming, biking, and running.

“None of them really like to run that much. Meaning, we always made fun come out here to train and then afterwards went out to get pizza afterwards,” Katie said.

It was a hot one yesterday morning but all that training paid off for the Morio family, who won awards in their age groups. But, it was no question that the final run was a tough one.

“Everything else is fine, it’s just the run he’s kind of a bummer,” Andrew said.

