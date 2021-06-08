Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha, Marion libraries impacted by temporary service disruption amid transition to new system

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Patrons of the public libraries in Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha and Marion will need to use their library card or number to check out materials, and won’t be able to access the app or website from June 11-16.

The temporary disruption of services is due to the libraries, which are part of the Metro Library Network, moving to a new integrated library system.

“After an extensive review, we chose Innovative Polaris for its ease of use and features,” Dara Schmidt, Cedar Rapids Public Library Director, said in a news release. “We found it to be the best option to support our shared missions to provide high quality library service to our communities.”

The Cedar Rapids Public Library released the following information:

“Between June 11-16, patrons will be unable to:

Log into the library website and app to use their account

Ask staff to look up library card numbers or account information

Place or manage holds

Find up-to-date information about availability of materials on the website or in our buildings. The catalog will be available but will not update during the transition. Browsing the shelves in person and checking out with a library card or number are the best option during this time.

During this time, patrons WILL be able to:

Check-out materials if they have their library card or number.

Use OverDrive/Libby, Hoopla, and Kanopy

Access most online resources, although some may be inaccessible during the transition

Reserve a computer online

Use public computers

Print from public computers

Due dates for materials are being extended to accommodate this transition.”

