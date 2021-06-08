Show You Care
Buelow, in retrial, found guilty in girlfriend’s 2017 murder

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man originally convicted of his girlfriend’s 2017 murder then later granted a new trial on appeal has been found guilty again.

Fontae Buelow, 29, was found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Samantha Link in Dubuque, in a trial held in Clinton County. He was previously convicted at his first trial in January 2018.

The Iowa Supreme Court granted Buelow a new trial when it upheld an appeals court decision to throw out the previous conviction. Those courts held that the judge did not allow information about Link’s prior suicide attempt and mental health records. Buelow claimed Link turned the knife on herself during an argument.

Prosecutors said Buelow stabbed Link to death during a fight at a home on Kane Street in Dubuque in March 2017 after the two had returned from a night out at area bars.

Sentencing will be held at a later date.

