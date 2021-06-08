‘Born an Angel Iowa’ creates memories for families experiencing infant loss

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A group in Iowa is creating memories for families experiencing the loss of a child.

“Born an Angel Iowa” takes donated wedding dresses and turns them into garments for babies who have died.

Kay Fleshman, the co-founder of the group, said it all started as just two women sewing at a kitchen table in 2019.

Since then, it has grown to 200 volunteers who have now helped hundreds of grieving families.

“Each situation is still emotional, we bless the dresses when we get them. We say a little prayer to ourselves and out into the world,” Fleshman said. “Your memory is our keepsake. With which we’ll never part. God has you in his keeping. We have you in our heart.”

The group says they’re always looking for donations and volunteers.

Find more information on the group’s Facebook page.

