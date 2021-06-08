Amana’s Chocolate Haus served up comfort when eastern Iowa needed it most

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A “must-see” when visiting the Amana Colonies is the Chocolate Haus.

This beacon for dessert lovers everywhere features recipes that are more than 100 years old and made on site. Despite the economic slowdown of the pandemic, this small business thrived by pivoting to online sales.

“People were home and they wanted comfort, chocolate, and we did a lot of deliveries all over locally Cedar Rapids, Marion,” Brenda Stabenow, the owner of Chocolate Haus, said.

The Chocolate Haus offered promotions and pushed its products through social media to reach an audience that was largely stuck at home. Its famous truffles, creamy caramels, and signature fudge travel well and seemed to be just what many people needed.

Now that foot traffic through the Amana Colonies is picking up again, the chocolatier expects 2021 to be even sweeter.

“Now we’re having a huge year,” Stabenow said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.