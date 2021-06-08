Amana Society planning on rolling out sustainable beef brand

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - Our Town Amana is made up of seven villages that are all about a mile or two apart.

The community started as a religious commune of German settlers and is now a National Historic Landmark. That commune ended in 1932 and many of the industries the community-owned came under the ownership of a newly formed company: Amana Society, Incorporated.

The Society owns businesses and farms – and soon will sell its own brand of beef to eastern Iowa.

This beef is from animals that are part of a sustainable energy process in the Amana Colonies. The feed the cattle eat comes from some of the 26-thousand acres that are part of Amana Farms. The manure from the livestock goes into a digester which converts the methane into energy that powers all the homes and businesses in all the villages of the Amana Colonies, with the sole exception of Whirlpool.

“We’re now starting Amana Farms branded beef that we’ll be rolling out this summer and this is a way that we can share the low carbon footprint, the environmental benefits, of this sort of beef system with the eastern Iowa community in general,” John McGrath, Amana Farms Manager, said.

