Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart announced reelection campaign

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Quentin Hart on Monday announced he will run for reelection for a fourth term as Waterloo’s Mayor.

Quentin Hart has served on the City Council for eight years.

His announcement comes after Waterloo City Councilwoman Margaret Klein announced on Saturday she is running for mayor.

“As Mayor, I’ve worked to bridge divides in our city,” Mayor Hart said in a press release. “We’ve made real progress in the past 4 years: strengthened our economic development, empowered our neighborhoods and worked to create a collective vision for our future. There’s so much more we can do. I’m honored by the trust Waterloo has placed in me, and I am excited to be running for reelection because I know that Waterloo’s best days are ahead.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
A roadway crash.
One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion
Officials investigating possible drowning at George Wyth State Park Sunday
Water.
79-year-old fisherman found dead on Rathbun Lake

Latest News

A group in Iowa is creating memories for families experiencing the loss of a child.
‘Born an Angel Iowa’ creates memories for families experiencing infant loss
A group of Iowans are urging state lawmakers to pass the '3rd Reconstruction Resolution.'
Iowans call on lawmakers to pass resolution addressing poverty
With the pandemic creating a child-care crisis, Waypoint's housing director says the eviction...
Expiring eviction moratorium could affect childcare shortage
The Iowa State Fair says headliners Dan and Shay will step in on Saturday, August 21st to...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
The FBI is investigating a cybersecurity attack against all Des Moines Area Community College...
FBI investigating cybersecurity attack against Des Moines Area Community College