Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart announced reelection campaign

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Quentin Hart on Monday announced he will run for reelection for a fourth term as Waterloo’s Mayor.

Quentin Hart has served on the City Council for eight years.

His announcement comes after Waterloo City Councilwoman Margaret Klein announced on Saturday she is running for mayor.

“As Mayor, I’ve worked to bridge divides in our city,” Mayor Hart said in a press release. “We’ve made real progress in the past 4 years: strengthened our economic development, empowered our neighborhoods and worked to create a collective vision for our future. There’s so much more we can do. I’m honored by the trust Waterloo has placed in me, and I am excited to be running for reelection because I know that Waterloo’s best days are ahead.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.