Walmart to close all US stores on Thanksgiving Day

(CNN) - You won’t be able to go shopping at Walmart on Thanksgiving this year.

On Friday, Walmart announced it will close all its U.S. stores on Thanksgiving Day to thank employees for their work during the pandemic.

Walmart says in addition to the day off, it helped associates navigate their well-being during the pandemic with no-cost counseling and COVID-19 emergency leave.

This is the second year running that Walmart has closed stores on Thanksgiving to give time back to associates.

Information about store hours for Friday, November 26th will be announced at a later date.

