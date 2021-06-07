Advertisement

State fair CEO encourages Iowans to get COVID-19 vaccine ahead of fair

By KCCI Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The CEO of the Iowa State Fair hopes Iowans will get vaccinated before the fair this August.

The fair was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Gary Slater said he encourages everyone wanting to attend the fair to get their COVID-19 shot beforehand.

He said this will help all the fair events.

“We can’t guarantee everyone will be socially distanced at the Iowa State Fair,” Slater said. “There are just certain areas that aren’t that. We would like everyone to be able to come and take advantage of the whole fair. So vaccinations would be the thing that would help all of us in event management.”

As of Monday morning, more than 1-point-3 million Iowans are fully vaccinated.

The Iowa State Fair is scheduled for August 12th through the 22nd.

