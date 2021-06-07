Show You Care: Never Dream Less

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three times a week, just outside the ROC Center in Cedar Rapids, you’ll find a group of people, dancing together to the beat­. The group is called “Never Dream Less,” a name donned by the man who started the group, Derrick Perkins.

“If I give up. I’ll be dreaming less. The first thing that came to my mind was never dream less,” Perkins said.

Perkins moved to Cedar Rapids from Chicago and had immediate hopes of starting up the group.

“When you dance, you are out of body in a good way,” Perkins added. “Your connected in a vibe that you cant even explain with the beat.”

At the sessions, it’s a place for participants to grow their arsenal of dance moves. More, it’s a place where they’ll find a haven free of judgement, and full of positivity.

“We can have fun learning, and we can have fun finding out about ourselves and dancing will help you find out about yourself,” Perkins said.

Perkins says that dancing saved his life. Strong words that he’ll tell you is meant literally. His goal is to provide to others that same escape.

“They growing up too fast, they’ve seen too much stuff that they isn’t supposed to be seeing,” Perkins said. “We believe in loving each other. We believe in being there for one another, we believe in accountability for one another,”

