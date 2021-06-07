Show You Care
Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
RAYMOND, Iowa (AP) — Officials in eastern Iowa say a man has died after accidentally shooting himself over the weekend.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called Saturday night to a house in Raymond for reports of a shooting and determined that 36-year-old Brent Schaefer had shot himself by accident.

Schaefer was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, then later to an Iowa City hospital.

Officials say he died Sunday from his injuries. Authorities have not given details on how Schaefer was accidentally shot.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

