Rollin’ Recmobile to begin summer activities in Cedar Rapids Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department will kick off summer activities on Monday with its Rollin’ Recmobile.

The Recmobile will bring recreation equipment, games and staff to lead activities at 13 parks each week throughout the summer.

Organizers said they will provide expanded programs this year due to the relaxing of COVID-19 guidelines. Those activities include kickball, spikeball, GaGa ball, an obstacle course, bounce house, karaoke, lawn bowling, dance events and contests, with new activities planned every week.

The van will also provide a Wi-Fi hotspot for park users at its stops.

There will be no cost to participate.

Organizers released the following schedule:

Mondays:

9:30-11:30 a.m. - Redmond Park, 1545 3rd Ave. SE

1:30-3:30 p.m. - Jacolyn Park, 198 Jacolyn Dr. NW

Tuesdays:

9:30-11:30 a.m. - Daniels Park, 940 Oakland Rd. NE

1:30-3:30 p.m. - Hayes Park, 1924 D St. SW

4:30-6:30 p.m. - Reed Park, 618 7th Ave. SW

Wednesdays:

9:30-11:30 a.m. - Delaney Park, 5150 20th Ave. SW

1:30-3:30 p.m. - Cedar Valley Park, 2250 Blakely Blvd. SE

4:30-6:30 p.m. - Cleveland Park, 1600 8th Ave. SW

Thursdays:

9:30-11:30 a.m. - Time Check Park, 1131 5th St. NW

1:30-3:30 p.m. - Greene Square, 400 4th Ave. SE

Fridays:

9:30-11:30 a.m. - Hidder Park, 1248 10th St. SE

1:30-3:30 p.m. - Bever Park, 2700 Bever Ave. SE

Saturdays:

10:00-11:00 a.m. - Kenwood Park, 900 35th St. NE

12:00-1:00 p.m. - Redmond Park, 1545 3rd Ave. SE

2:00-3:00 p.m. - Cleveland Park, 1600 8th Ave. SW

