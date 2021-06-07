Residents in Palo asked to conserve water for now, splash pad closed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Palo is asking people to conserve water as one of the city’s two wells undergoes maintenance work.

Mayor Eric Van Kerckhove told us there are two wells that feed the water tower in Palo and one of them needs to be serviced. The city wants to make sure they have enough water if there were to be an emergency, like a fire.

This is why the splash pad, which was on briefly Monday morning, has been turned off until further notice. Meanwhile, the city had a water main break on Main Street temporarily impacting some of the homes there.

Homeowners across Palo are being asked to stick to a watering schedule for their yards to prevent any sort of water ban. Even-numbered houses can water lawns on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday while odd-numbered houses water on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. City leaders don’t want anyone watering their yards on Sundays.

Kendra Aarhus, who is married to the mayor, said that conserving water, for the time being, is about making sure the city has enough if there were to be an emergency.

“I grew up in a firefighter family and you just think about you know those times that happen and if a fire were to happen,” Aarhus said.

Residents are not being asked to adjust their use of drinking water or water that’s used to bathe.

”At this point, we’re not being asked to conserve drinking or bathing or anything like that so I really don’t think it’s that big of an ask to be honest,” Aarhus said.

The city hopes to have the well repaired and running at full capacity within a few weeks.

