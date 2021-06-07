Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Residents in Palo asked to conserve water for now, splash pad closed

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Palo is asking people to conserve water as one of the city’s two wells undergoes maintenance work.

Mayor Eric Van Kerckhove told us there are two wells that feed the water tower in Palo and one of them needs to be serviced. The city wants to make sure they have enough water if there were to be an emergency, like a fire.

This is why the splash pad, which was on briefly Monday morning, has been turned off until further notice. Meanwhile, the city had a water main break on Main Street temporarily impacting some of the homes there.

Homeowners across Palo are being asked to stick to a watering schedule for their yards to prevent any sort of water ban. Even-numbered houses can water lawns on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday while odd-numbered houses water on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. City leaders don’t want anyone watering their yards on Sundays.

Kendra Aarhus, who is married to the mayor, said that conserving water, for the time being, is about making sure the city has enough if there were to be an emergency.

“I grew up in a firefighter family and you just think about you know those times that happen and if a fire were to happen,” Aarhus said.

Residents are not being asked to adjust their use of drinking water or water that’s used to bathe.

”At this point, we’re not being asked to conserve drinking or bathing or anything like that so I really don’t think it’s that big of an ask to be honest,” Aarhus said.

The city hopes to have the well repaired and running at full capacity within a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
A roadway crash.
One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion
Officials investigating possible drowning at George Wyth State Park Sunday
Water.
79-year-old fisherman found dead on Rathbun Lake

Latest News

A group in Iowa is creating memories for families experiencing the loss of a child.
‘Born an Angel Iowa’ creates memories for families experiencing infant loss
A group of Iowans are urging state lawmakers to pass the '3rd Reconstruction Resolution.'
Iowans call on lawmakers to pass resolution addressing poverty
With the pandemic creating a child-care crisis, Waypoint's housing director says the eviction...
Expiring eviction moratorium could affect childcare shortage
The Iowa State Fair says headliners Dan and Shay will step in on Saturday, August 21st to...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
The FBI is investigating a cybersecurity attack against all Des Moines Area Community College...
FBI investigating cybersecurity attack against Des Moines Area Community College