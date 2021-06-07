Partly to mostly cloudy, humidity up a bit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dry conditions continue for much of the area this week and it is possible that drought conditions may expand or intensify. Clouds will build today, keeping highs generally in the mid-80s central and south to around 90 northwest. There’s a system passing by to our southeast this afternoon, which is where much of the rainfall will stay. Tomorrow, there’s a small chance of a pop-up thunderstorm here or there, but overall coverage appears low and most areas will not see much. A similar situation exists on Wednesday. Looking ahead, plan on dry conditions Thursday and much of Friday, though a system coming out of the Dakotas may try to move into our area by then. The weekend looks warm and dry as well with highs into the 80s.

