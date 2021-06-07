Advertisement

Partly to mostly cloudy, humidity up a bit

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dry conditions continue for much of the area this week and it is possible that drought conditions may expand or intensify. Clouds will build today, keeping highs generally in the mid-80s central and south to around 90 northwest. There’s a system passing by to our southeast this afternoon, which is where much of the rainfall will stay. Tomorrow, there’s a small chance of a pop-up thunderstorm here or there, but overall coverage appears low and most areas will not see much. A similar situation exists on Wednesday. Looking ahead, plan on dry conditions Thursday and much of Friday, though a system coming out of the Dakotas may try to move into our area by then. The weekend looks warm and dry as well with highs into the 80s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water.
79-year-old fisherman found dead on Rathbun Lake
A gun and police tape.
One hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Coralville
Police tape.
Four hurt in Linn County rollover crash on Friday night
Motorcycle crash
Two injured after motorcycle crash
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table during a mass vaccination campaign at...
78 more people added to Iowa’s COVID-19 total, with one additional death

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
The recent trend of summer-like heat and humidity will stay with us into the work week, but we...
Heat continues, storms return
The recent trend of summer-like heat and humidity will stay with us into the work week, but we...
First Alert Forecast
A few more clouds on Sunday.
More warm, humid conditions to end the weekend