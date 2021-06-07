Show You Care
One hurt in Sunday morning shooting in southeast Iowa City

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police officers happened upon a shooting in progress while on patrol on Sunday morning on Iowa City’s southeast side, according to officials.

At around 1:36 a.m., a patrol vehicle with the Iowa City Police Department was near the 1900 block of Broadway Street when the officer heard gunshots, including witnessing a bullet ricochet in front of their vehicle. Shortly after, a person was seen by the officer running to the south, away from the direction of U.S. Highway 6. The officer was able to locate the person in the parking lot of nearby Pepperwood Plaza, and was seen with three gunshot wounds.

The officer took the injured man to an area of cover and provided first aid while other officers responded to the scene. An ambulance arrived and took the man to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for what officials described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the man claimed he did not know who shot at him or why he was being shot at. Evidence was gathered but no suspects were identified.

Anybody with information is encouraged to call the Iowa City Police at (319) 356-5275, including with security camera video from the nearby area. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips app, their website, or by calling (319) 358-TIPS. Use case #2021003930.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the emergency response.

