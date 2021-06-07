One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was sent to the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:26 p.m. on Monday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Iowa Highway 100 and U.S. Highway 151/Iowa Highway 13 on the northeast side of Marion. Deputies believe that a vehicle was stopped at the intersection’s stoplight in the eastbound lanes, when a vehicle operated by James Pitts, 59, of Cedar Rapids, apparently failed to stop, rear-ending the other vehicle.

The person driving the vehicle that was rear-ended was taken to a local hospital via ambulance with what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Pitts’ vehicle received minor injuries that did not require medical attention. All were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, deputies said.

Pitts was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance by sheriff’s deputies.

Linn County Rescue, the Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

