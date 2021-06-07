Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The oldest male chimpanzee living in an accredited North American zoo died Saturday at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. He was 63.

The chimpanzee, named Cobby, had been a hand-reared performing chimpanzee before he was brought to the San Francisco zoo in the 1960s. Although the zoo said in a news release that the chimpanzee’s cause of death had not been determined, the animal had recently been ill and zoo officials believe old age was a factor.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists chimpanzees as endangered, and they are considered among the most at-risk primates in Africa due to hunting, habitat loss and disease.

The average life expectancy of the 100,000 to 200,000 chimpanzees living in the wild is 33 years, while it is between 50 and 60 years under human care, the zoo said.

Cobby was integral in bringing together the San Francisco Zoo’s chimpanzee population, officials said, and acted like the elder of the troop.

“Cobby was part of San Francisco,” said Tanya M. Peterson, executive director of the San Francisco Zoological Society, in a statement. “He touched so many lives, and people have so many memories of him. He is irreplaceable, and our hearts are broken. We will all miss seeing his handsome grey beard watching over us from the top platform of the yard.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
A roadway crash.
One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion
Officials investigating possible drowning at George Wyth State Park Sunday
Water.
79-year-old fisherman found dead on Rathbun Lake

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage
FILE – This image taken from file video shows columnist E. Jean Carroll.
Fed lawyers: Trump not liable for ‘crude’ remarks about accuser
The Biden White House and the Senate GOP have yet to find a bipartisan way to move ahead with...
Biden to get warm welcome from relieved but wary allies
A group in Iowa is creating memories for families experiencing the loss of a child.
‘Born an Angel Iowa’ creates memories for families experiencing infant loss
A group of Iowans are urging state lawmakers to pass the '3rd Reconstruction Resolution.'
Iowans call on lawmakers to pass resolution addressing poverty