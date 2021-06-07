Officials investigating possible drowning at George Wyth State Park Sunday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died at George Wyth State Park on Sunday.

Officials said first responders were called to the park at about 6:36 p.m. on Sunday for a possible drowning.

Officials said a 30-year-old man had gone into the water, went under and did not resurface.

Waterloo Fire Rescue deployed boats and divers to search for the man. His body was found and removed.

Officials said the cause of death is pending completion of an autopsy.

The man’s name has not been released.

