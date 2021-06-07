Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Officials investigating possible drowning at George Wyth State Park Sunday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died at George Wyth State Park on Sunday.

Officials said first responders were called to the park at about 6:36 p.m. on Sunday for a possible drowning.

Officials said a 30-year-old man had gone into the water, went under and did not resurface.

Waterloo Fire Rescue deployed boats and divers to search for the man. His body was found and removed.

Officials said the cause of death is pending completion of an autopsy.

The man’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
A roadway crash.
One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion
Water.
79-year-old fisherman found dead on Rathbun Lake

Latest News

A group in Iowa is creating memories for families experiencing the loss of a child.
‘Born an Angel Iowa’ creates memories for families experiencing infant loss
A group of Iowans are urging state lawmakers to pass the '3rd Reconstruction Resolution.'
Iowans call on lawmakers to pass resolution addressing poverty
With the pandemic creating a child-care crisis, Waypoint's housing director says the eviction...
Expiring eviction moratorium could affect childcare shortage
The Iowa State Fair says headliners Dan and Shay will step in on Saturday, August 21st to...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
The FBI is investigating a cybersecurity attack against all Des Moines Area Community College...
FBI investigating cybersecurity attack against Des Moines Area Community College