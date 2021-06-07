Show You Care
Marshalltown Police investigating robbery at convenience store

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A Monday morning robbery at a gas station in Marshalltown is the subject of an ongoing investigation, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:00 a.m, the Marshalltown Police Department was sent to a report of the incident by an employee at the Git-N-Go convenience store, located at 3302 South Center Street, just north of its interchange with U.S. Highway 30. The employee said that a male came into the store and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot, according to officials.

Nobody was injured in the incident. A description of the alleged robber was not available, but police released two surveillance photos of the man involved later in the day.

A man who Marshalltown Police said robbed the Git-N-Go convenience store on South Center Street in Marshalltown on Monday, June 7, 2021.(Courtesy: Marshalltown Police Department)
A man who Marshalltown Police said robbed a Git-N-Go convenience store on the south side of the city on Monday, June 7, 2021.(Courtesy: Marshalltown Police Department)

Anybody with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Marshalltown Police Department at (641) 754-5725. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Marshall County Crime Stoppers by calling (641) 753-1234, through their website, or by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637).

