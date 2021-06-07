Landlords, renters prepare for CDC’s eviction moratorium to expire

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Many renters are hoping for another extension of the CDC’s eviction moratorium, but some landlords say enough is enough.

The current moratorium expires June 30.

Throughout the past year, local organizations around Iowa helped renters stay in their homes.

The Polk County Housing Trust Fund reportedly used $1.7 million in rental assistance to cover more than 1,000 families.

Andrew Lietzow, the Executive Director of the Iowa Landlord Association, said they don’t want to evict people, but some are facing a tough choice.

“About 84 percent of our members, their tenants were current with rent payments, but about 16 percent were late in one form or another,” Lietzow said. “It’s going to create a housing problem because they’re going to want to sell off rental properties to somebody else. But a lot of them - they’re going to be sold to owner-occupants.”

A National Equity Atlas report shows about 14 percent of U.S. renters are behind on their rent.

