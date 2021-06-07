Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Landlords, renters prepare for CDC’s eviction moratorium to expire

By KCCI Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Many renters are hoping for another extension of the CDC’s eviction moratorium, but some landlords say enough is enough.

The current moratorium expires June 30.

Throughout the past year, local organizations around Iowa helped renters stay in their homes.

The Polk County Housing Trust Fund reportedly used $1.7 million in rental assistance to cover more than 1,000 families.

Andrew Lietzow, the Executive Director of the Iowa Landlord Association, said they don’t want to evict people, but some are facing a tough choice.

“About 84 percent of our members, their tenants were current with rent payments, but about 16 percent were late in one form or another,” Lietzow said. “It’s going to create a housing problem because they’re going to want to sell off rental properties to somebody else. But a lot of them - they’re going to be sold to owner-occupants.”

A National Equity Atlas report shows about 14 percent of U.S. renters are behind on their rent.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
A roadway crash.
One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion
Officials investigating possible drowning at George Wyth State Park Sunday
Water.
79-year-old fisherman found dead on Rathbun Lake

Latest News

A group in Iowa is creating memories for families experiencing the loss of a child.
‘Born an Angel Iowa’ creates memories for families experiencing infant loss
A group of Iowans are urging state lawmakers to pass the '3rd Reconstruction Resolution.'
Iowans call on lawmakers to pass resolution addressing poverty
With the pandemic creating a child-care crisis, Waypoint's housing director says the eviction...
Expiring eviction moratorium could affect childcare shortage
The Iowa State Fair says headliners Dan and Shay will step in on Saturday, August 21st to...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
The FBI is investigating a cybersecurity attack against all Des Moines Area Community College...
FBI investigating cybersecurity attack against Des Moines Area Community College