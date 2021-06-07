Show You Care
Kernels to open seating to 100% capacity for rest of season

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fans of the Cedar Rapids Kernels minor league baseball team will have the ability to fill the stands at Veterans Memorial Stadium for the remainder of the 2021 season, according to team officials.

The team made the announcement in a social media post on Monday, stating that it will open ticket sales up to 100% capacity. Seating had been restricted to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including reduced capacity and social distancing guidelines.

Officials said that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear mask nor social distance, but those who are not vaccinated will be asked to continue wearing masks.

The Kernels have 42 home games left this year.

