Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show

Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)(Matt Sayles | Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Iowa State Fair on Monday announced Dan + Shay have been added to the lineup as grandstand headliners for August 21.

It comes after the fair said Keith Urban canceled his show due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict.

In a Facebook post, organizers said those who bought tickets for Urban’s show through Etix will receive an automatic refund.

Tickets for Dan + Shay are expected to go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m.

